Due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrating carnival was not possible in a usual way this year. In normal times, there would have been numerous parades and the party would be in full swing on Sunday, but in some places, people still tried to make the best out of it. The police kept the situation under control and the celebrations did not get out of hand anywhere.

According to the police, around 250 people gathered on the Vrijthof in Maastricht to celebrate the carnival. The atmosphere is cozy and peaceful. The police have asked the people to leave. If the warnings are not followed, people may receive a fine.

A few dozen people also gathered on the Pancratiusplein in Heerlen to celebrate the first carnival day. There, too, the atmosphere was pleasant, and the Limburgs National Anthem was sung under a radiant midday sun.

Illegal procession

In Geesteren in Overijssel, crowds went a bit too far. An alternative carnival parade was held there, which was discontinued after the mayor issued an emergency order.

The mayor said that it was a great pity that such strict measures were necessary. "We understand that it is very unfortunate that carnival cannot take place. That is why we have a great appreciation for the associations that have made an effort to organize online carnival galas. We think it is a great pity that the youth, who are actually the most digitally skilled, did not follow up on this and, despite a hefty warning, still held a parade ", says Mayor of Wilmien Haverkamp-Wenker.

The police in Tilburg's city center paid extra attention on Sunday, after it became too busy on Saturday on the Piusplein and in the Piushaven with people who still wanted to celebrate carnival.

Quite satisfied

A police spokesperson said that it was difficult to say how many partygoers were actually on the square on Saturday. "But it was too busy." Police have no choice to break parties up, as physical carnival activities are not allowed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

