The pilot of a sports plane was killed by a crash in the village of Kornhorn in Groningen on Saturday afternoon, the police in Groningen reported. The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane.

The aircraft ran into problems around 3 p.m. above a meadow near the village in Groningen. According to local newspaper Dagblad van het Noorden, the pilot wanted to make an emergency landing. The plane first hit a tree and then crashed into the meadow. Debris can be found at the site of the crash, reports RTV Noord.

The victim of the fatal plane crash was a 75-year-old man from the village. Residents of Kornhorn confirm this. The plane would have left from a small airport in Drachten (Friesland).