A well-known beach bar has burned down completely on the beach of Scheveningen. It concerns beach club Oase on Zwarte Pad on the Noorderstrand.

The fire started late Saturday night. The fire brigade was able to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent tents. Luckily, no one was injured.

To douse the flames, the fire brigade deployed, among other things, a grab crane that took the building apart. When the fire broke out, no one was in the beach tent, the fire brigade reports.

35 years

According to regional broadcaster Omroep West, owner Matthieu van den Assem immediately went to his business after the emergency center called him. "I worked on this for 35 years. Now, it is going up in flames," he told the broadcaster. "It sucks because we hoped to be able to open again in a few weeks."

The cause of the fire is unknown.