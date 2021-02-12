Public works department Rijkswaterstaat is deploying icebreakers on the IJsselmeer and Twente canals from Friday. They've been active of the Markermeer and Randmeren since Tuesday, in order to keep the major waterways as navigable as possible, Rijkswaterstaat said to ANP.

"We keep the shipping channels open with icebreakers and, if necessary provide assistance to ships if they get stuck due to the ice build-up," the department said. "With this we also prevent damage to bridges, locks and banks and allow inland shipping to continue unhindered as much as possible, also in winter."

The use of icebreakers on Netherlands waters is not very common, happening only once every few years. The last time the Rijkswaterstaat deployed these vessels was in 2018. The time before that was in 2012.