The central final exam in secondary education will take place this year. Due to the coronavirus and the extra challenges it brought to pupils, a number of measures are ready to make it easier for candidates, but these aren't final yet, sources confirmed to NOS after reports in the Telegraaf.

The plan is to allow candidates an extra fail, but not for the core subjects of Dutch, English and mathematics. There are also talks of various exams being spread out even more, to give pupils extra study time. Minister Arie Slob for Primary and Secondary Education is expected to give more details on this on Friday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, school closures, and distance learning, many school pupils are struggling to keep up with their school work. Pupils who will graduate this year are therefore allowed to go to school during the lockdown, even though secondary schools are closed. They will also get resits, and extra leniency to move an exam to a next time slot if they are ill or in quarantine.