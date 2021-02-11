A 56-year-old man from Goirle was arrested early on Wednesday morning after he made 100 calls to the police over night. According to the police, the man "unnecessarily and systematically" called the police and insulted the persons who answered the phone, Omroep Brabant reports.

The man is officially suspected of "a crime against public authority". His phone was confiscated.

According to the broadcaster, the man is a repeat offender and well known to the police. Officers visited him on Saturday and told him to stop calling the police, after he called the police number a few dozen times. The man was warned that he would be arrested if he kept harassing the police call line.

On Saturday, the man said he called the police so many times because he was unhappy with the way they operate, and especially their IT technology.