From today, non-essential stores in the Netherlands can reopen for click-and-collect. That means customers can go in to pickup orders they placed online or by telephone.

To prevent pleasure shopping, the government set a time limit of at least 4 hours between an order being placed and it being picked up at the store.

Non-essential stores have been closed since the start of the hard lockdown that was implemented in mid-December. Supermarkets, pharmacies and other essential stores were allowed to stay open.

Hardware and DIY stores were already allowed to let customers pick up orders, because they sell items needed for home repairs, according to NOS.