The Netherlands' election guide Stemwijzer went live on Wednesday. The site aims to help people find out which political party best suits their views and priorities ahead of the parliamentary election in March.

The guide asks voters to give their opinion on 30 statements to see what party best suits their views. There are some statements relating to the coronavirus, such as mandatory face masks and allowing event organizers to require proof of vaccination from attendees. And then there are more general questions, like childcare should be free to all parents, the Netherlands should leave the European Union, and there should be an extra tax on meat.

The parliamentary election is scheduled for March 17, though many polling stations will also be open on March 15 and 16 so that voters can spread out more and maintain social distancing. A total of 37 parties will be participating in this election.

Minister Kasja Ollongren of Home Affairs expressed confidence that the election can be held in a coronavirus-safe way, but some members of the Outbreak Management Team and a handful of mayors are worried about whether this will be possible.