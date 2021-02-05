37 parties will be participating in the Netherlands' parliamentary election in March - a post-war record, the Electoral Council announced on Friday. 41 parties submitted a list of candidates, but four of them did not meet all the requirements, ANP reports.

The list numbers were also allocated by the Electoral Council. The parties that got a spot in parliament in the previous election got the first 13 numbers. A lottery determined the rest.

In the 2017 parliamentary election, 28 parties tried for seats in parliament. That was equal to the post-war record set in 1971 and matched in 1981. The absolute record is 53 parties in the 1922 parliamentary election.