With temperatures staying below zero for the majority of the week, some animals are at risk of freezing to death. In a letter to municipalities animal rights groups “remind authorities of their responsibility towards the animals,” ANP reports.

“It is important that the municipalities and provinces soon set up a system to help the animals through this cold period”, the Committee of Emergency Animal Rescue said, according to ANP. One way this can be done is by creating holes in the ice, so that water birds can fish again. The organizations are additionally asking municipalities to temporarily ban on feeding wild animals.

Another way to help animals weather the freezing temperatures would be to ban the hunting of animals for the time being. “The animals are already having a hard time and need to conserve all the energy they have to stay alive,” the committee said.

Citizens can also help wild animals to brave the cold by keeping their dogs on a leash to prevent them from chasing creatures in the woods and by not going into the forest in groups so that animals can rest.