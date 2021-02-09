Dutch parliament is voting on a proposal to give students who suffered a study delay due to the coronavirus pandemic an additional year of study time free of charge - so no tuition fees. Student union LSVb wants this for all students in higher education, whether they suffered study delays or not.

"Every student was duped in some way. Some were delayed in their studies, others had to incur high student debts due to the loss of a side job," LSVb chairman Lyle Muns said in a statement. "Moreover, there is a predominant feeling of missing out. Both in broad development and in the field of educational quality.

According to Muns, all students deserve a chance to redo this "lost year".

"Young people are hit hardest by the corona crisis, but get the least support. Labor market prospects are not looking good. The costs of the of the once-off cancellation of tuition fees and the extension of student finance is in stark contrast to the tens of billions that have been released for support packages for employees and employers," he said.