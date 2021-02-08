The Netherlands has another icy and snowy day ahead of it on Monday, according to meteorological institute KNMI. The below-freezing weather is expected to last the entire week, though little to no snow will fall after Tuesday, the institute expects.

The KNMI has a code orange weather warning in place for the entire country until at least noon. Motorists are warned to be careful of icy and slippery roads.

Monday will be cloudy, with an area of snow covering a large part of the country. Many places will get 1 to 2 centimeters of snow, with the east and southeast getting up to 5 cm. Thermometers won't get to 0 degrees on Monday, with maximums ranging from about -5 degrees Celsius inland to -2 degrees on the Wadden Islands. Though windchill from the moderate easterly to north easterly wind will make it feel between -10 and -15 degrees.

Overnight, the cloud cover will clear up somewhat and it will be dry in most places. Minimum temperatures will range between -3 degrees on the Wadden and -12 degrees in the east and south. Windchill will make it feel between -10 and -15 degrees.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, and remain dry in most places. Only the Wadden area will still see some snow. Maximums will range between around freezing on the Wadden to -6 degrees in the southeast.

The rest of the week will be dry, with sunny periods in between cloud cover. It will be very cold, with maximums usually below zero.