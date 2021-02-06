Despite the continuing decline in the number of infections, t Netherlands surpassed a grim milestone on Saturday, as the total number of people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 surpassed 1 million. The public health agency RIVM reported another 4,130 cases on Saturday. In the past week, a total of 23,673 people tested positive for the virus. This is a ten percent drop compared to the same period last week.

Saturday’s single day tally was a five percent decrease compared to Friday and a two percent decrease versus last week. The seven-day rolling average is now at 3,912, a twelve percent decrease compared to last week.

The three cities with the highest number of infections were Amsterdam (130), Rotterdam (122), and The Hague (106). In the capital, infections decreased by 26 percent compared to last week. However, in Rotterdam, Saturday’s infections represent a 16 percent increase compared to the previous week. In the Hague there was an increase of twelve percent versus last week.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations remain on a downward trajectory. On Saturday, the national patient coordination center LCPS reported a total of 1,983 patients being treated for Covid-19. This was a net decrease of 69 patients compared to the previous day. Among the patients, 1,436 are stationed in regular care units, 40 fewer than on Friday. The other 547 patients are currently in intensive care, down 26 compared to the previous day.

The total number of hospitalized patients went down by eleven percent compared to the previous week. Following this trajectory, we can expect the number of Covid-19 patients to be around 1,758 by this time next week.

In the 24-hour period leading up to Saturday afternoon, hospitals admitted 188 new patients. Among them, 166 were added to regular care units. Another 22 patients were moved to IC units.

An estimate from the RIVM also showed that 532,717 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered since January 6. That was an increase of 37,182 in one day, slightly above the moving average with over 306 thousand shots given over the past seven days.

