Beverage producer Covelt warns consumers that there may be glass flakes in the bottles of one of their products, Dixap. A “possible production error” can cause the glass on top of the bottles to come loose. As a result, there is a risk that glass will end up in the drink, which is mainly given to young children.

The error concerns 500 ml bottles in the flavors yellow fruit, apple, summer fruit and pear, quince, and peach. They have an expiry date of 09-2022, 10-2022, and 01-2023. They have been sold at various large food chains, including Albert Heijn, Jumbo, Plus, Trekpleister and Kruidvat. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) has also shared Covelt’s warning.

