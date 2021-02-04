Good news for snow enthusiasts in the Netherlands - plenty of snow is expected this weekend. And icy cold weather next week means it will stay on the ground. There is even a good chance that skating will be possible on flooded meadows, dirt tracks and skating rinks. Though whether skating on open water will be an option, remains to be seen, Weeronline reported.

The cold will move into the Netherlands from the northeast on Saturday. The day will still be above freezing, with the south seeing maximums up to 7 degrees. In the north, the mercury will drop below zero on Saturday afternoon, and from there the cold will spread through the country.

A precipitation area will move across the country from the south on Saturday, starting out as rain in most places, but turning to snow from the north as temperatures drop. Saturday evening will see minimums drop to just below zero, but wind chill will make it feel like -13 degrees. A strong easterly wind can cause snow drifts and snow dunes up to a meter high. The far north may even see a snow storm, the weather service said.

On Sunday it will snow for extended periods of time in may places in the Netherlands. Most weather models expect up to 30 centimeters of snow. In Limburg, temperatures may still be above zero, which means the province will see rain instead of snow.

After the weekend, the frosty weather will spread over the land and see multiple days where temperatures don't climb above 0 degrees. That means there is a good chance of skating on flooded meadows and ice rinks will be possible. "It remains to be seen whether it will also come to skating on natural ice on open water. The cold has to last long enough and snowfall on ice can slow down the ice growth," Weeronline said.