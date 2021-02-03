Carnaval is canceled this year due to the pandemic, but the Brabant Carnaval Federation is seeing signs that people are planning illegal parties. "Left and right you hear from people that they are looking for a large space, farm or empty building," federation chairman Rob van de Laar said to RTL Nieuws.

Carnaval was supposed to happen from February 13 to 16, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the federation decided to rather be safe and cancel it. Some carnival foundations are organizing online events, but there will be no official physical parties.

"We are not organizing any public parties or parades this year because of corona," Van de Laar said to the broadcaster. "We are therefore not responsible for what private individuals do. But if people nevertheless abuse the situation under the guise of carnival, we as carnival associations will get dirty looks."

He therefore called on Noord-Brabant residents to not organize illegal parties. "Carnaval is a hugely emotional party. But we adhere to the rules, and we hope that private individuals do the same and follow what the RIVM indicates. We do not want people to say: you see, carnival celebrants just go about their business, they don't care."