The government extending the hard lockdown measures against the spread of the coronavirus until February 9, means that there will definitely not be a Carnaval in Noord-Braban this year, the security regions in the province said to Omroep Brabant.

"It is not unexpected, but it is also a great disappointment to many of you," the security regions said. There is just no way to organize Carnaval within the current restrictions. "The only thing we can do is keep going. Continue to keep our eyes focused on better times. Because they will come. This storm will also subside. And then we Brabanters can live as we like again: close together."

Last year, the Carnaval celebrations happened at about the same time as the coronavirus arrived in the Netherlands. Noord-Brabant was hit hard in the first wave of Covid-19 infections and many speculated that Carnaval contributed to the spread of the virus in the province.