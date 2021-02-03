Alternative practitioners like chiropractors and osteopaths will not be allowed to open their practices during the extended lockdown, Minister Tamara van Ark for Medical Care said in a letter to parliament, ANP reports.

Alternative healers are not included in the exemption for healthcare professionals, who are still allowed to operate during the lockdown. Branch organizations for the alternative practitioners asked to also be exempted, so that their patients do not suffer.

Minister Van Ark decided not to agree to this request. Alternative healers' patients should seek treatment from care providers who are exempted from the prohibition on contact professions, she said.