The coronavirus pandemic affected at least three quarters of Dutch businesses to a greater or lesser extent, benefits agency UWV concluded in a survey of 2,800 companies, ANP reports.

Companies lost business, had to adjust to working from home, or adapt their work space to adhere to social distancing. Of all companies affected by the coronavirus, half saw their work disappear partly or completely.

Businesses in the hospitality industry and the sector that covers culture, sport and recreation were most affected, with 80 percent and 85 percent respectively seeing their work disappear. Transport and storage companies, industry and wholesalers suffered from reduced demand for their products, according to the benefits agency.

90 percent of educational institutions were affected by the pandemic in that their educators suddenly had to shift to teaching online. Many financial institutions also reported a major impact from working from home.

Not all sectors were equally affected by the pandemic and its accompanying lockdowns and restrictions. 54 percent of agricultural businesses indicated that the coronavirus had little to no influence on their business. The same is true for half of construction companies.