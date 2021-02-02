1.4 million Dutch households have smart lighting installed in their homes. That is approximately 17 percent of all households in the Netherlands, compared to 13 percent in 2018, according to the Smart Home Monitor, a survey of 6,300 Netherlands residents on smart home use by market researcher Multiscope, RTL Nieuws reports.

Philips Hue is by far the most popular brand of smart lighting among Netherlands residents, with 47 percent of smart lighting users having this brand. IKEA is in second place with its more affordable Tradfri lamps, followed by KlikAanKlikUit, Osram, and Innr.

On average, Dutch families spent 223 euros on smart lighting, which means that there is a total of 300 million euros in smart lighting installed in Dutch homes. That will only increase, according to the researchers, as 12 percent of consumers plan to purchase smart lamps within a year. The main reasons for switching to smart lighting are convenience and cost savings.