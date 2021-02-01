Image
Politie patch on a Dutch police officer's uniform. Aug. 20, 2015 Joeppoulssen DepositPhotos Deposit Photos
Monday, February 1, 2021 - 13:30
Nearly 11,000 fined for breaking curfew this weekend
The police issued a total of nearly 13 thousand fines for violation of the coronavirus measures this weekend. The vast majority - 10,810 - was for breaking curfew.
Fines were also handed out for not wearing a mask, illegal gathering, or failing to maintain social distancing.
Around 600 people received warnings for not adhering to the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.