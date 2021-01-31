Shop owners in Apeldoorn (Gelderland) are worried that protestors will cause trouble in the City on Sunday. As a precaution, Mayor Ton Heerts previously issued an emergency ordinance so that the police can take more targeted action in the events of violence.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs were busy barricading their shops and buildings on Saturday. They are wary of disturbances, as demonstrations in various places in the Netherlands have resulted in violence and destruction.

It is unclear whether protestors will actually show up on Sunday. Because previous demonstrations escalated beyond control, the organization that wanted to protest on the Zwitsal withdrew. However, the call of “drinking coffee together”, which has become a guise for protesting, has circulated on social media.

Better safe than sorry

Jordi Vastenhoud, a restaurant owner from Apeldoorn, does not want to wait and prefers being on the safe side. “Everything that is outside has been removed, patio tables, chairs, benches. In fact, we have stored every object that could potentially be thrown elsewhere,” explains the restaurant owner.

An emergency ordinance has been set in advance for the area around the city center, the Zwitsal site, and the station. This has been in effect since 9 p.m. on Saturday and will last until 4.30 a.m. on Monday.

This means that the police can take preventive measures and act more specifically in the event of incidents. In addition, the municipality itself also removed all kinds of objects from public spaces.

