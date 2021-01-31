The owner of a hairdressing salon in Wijlre in Limburg has come up with an innovative way to tend to customers during covid-19 times: online haircuts. "You have to come up with something to get some income because otherwise I won't be able to keep it up for long," Thibaut Visschedijk tells local broadcaster 1Limburg.

More and more customers are signing up to have their hair cut via a screen. This works as follows: they have to find someone at home who wants to cut their hair and receive a package with all the necessary hairdressing supplies. The hairdresser then gives step-by-step instructions via a video connection, using a doll.

"It's really nice to see how enthusiastic people are," he told the regional broadcaster. "They get to work and enjoy it." The hairdresser does this not just for fun. The hairdressers' trade association has already raised the alarm because many hairdressers will soon be bankrupt.