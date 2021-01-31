The Netherlands experienced its first day of moderate frost since the beginning of January 2019. At the official weather station in De Bilt, a temperature of -5.1 degrees was measured on Sunday morning. This put an end to a record period of 740 days without moderate frost.

The town of Eelde in Drenthe recorded the coldest temperature. There, in the night from Saturday to Sunday, it was 10.4 degrees below zero.

The level of moderate frost is reached when the temperature falls below -5 degrees Celcius. The last time this was recorded was on January 21, 2019, when temperatures dropped to -8.1 degrees.



