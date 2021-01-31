The idea of the return of the wolf to the Dutch landscape has become marginally less popular in the Netherlands. Currently, 54 percent are in favor of bringing back the wolf, three percent less than the year prior.

This was shown in a study conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality under the leadership of minister Carola Schouten. She said in a letter to the cabinet that the study was launched after a lone wolf attacked a farmer’s sheep in Noord-Brabant in 2020.

According to Schouten, 68 percent said the events in Noord-Brabant did not alter their opinion, eight percent even claiming they feel more positive. 76 percent of the respondents were not concerned about the effects of the reintroduction of the wolf on humans. Many respondents also claimed to continue going to natural parks where wolves were reported.

17 percent said that after the wolf attack, they have a more negative attitude towards wolves. 84 percent of respondents said that the government should financially compensate farmers whose animals were targeted by wolves.

According to RTL Nieuws, experts say that there are differences in the eating habits of established wolves versus wolves who are still searching for a place to live. Roaming wolves are more likely to attack livestock, whereas established wolves predominately hunt wild animals.