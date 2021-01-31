A dead person was found in an apartment in Heemskerk in Noord-Holland. The police arrested three people on Sunday and are still investigating what happened.

Officers went to the flat on the Beneluxlaan after a report of someone lying on the ground who was probably stabbed. Local residents would have heard screams, local media report.

Several ambulances and a trauma helicopter were called in, but the aid came too late for the victim. Details about the victim’s identity are still unknown.