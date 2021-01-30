The Ministry's of Defense's explosive removal department EOD dug out one bomb in Enschede on Thursday morning while two more were found in Sluis this week.

The American bomb in Enschede was already discovered a year ago on the former Twente airfield, ANP reports. The airfield was the site of fierce battles during World War II. Therefore, explosives are still routinely discovered in the area. The bomb was found in a good state, meaning that it did not pose an immediate threat.

In order to excavate the explosive, the EOD built a special roof over the discovery site. Nearby residents had to leave their homes for a time, as a precaution to ensure their safety. They were able to return to their homes Thursday afternoon.

The bomb will be detonated later in a specified area in Twente.

In the municipality of Sluis two bombs were discovered this week. The first one was a 500-pound English bomb that was uncovered during construction work at the West Side Docks in Breskens on Thursday.

The second bomb was also a 500-pound English bomb that was located in the village of Nieuwvliet on Friday. The areas around both bombs have been closed off for security reasons. Authorities are currently discussing how to proceed.