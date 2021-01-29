Public health institute RIVM reported 4,438 new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands on Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 4,641 infections per day. Compared to last week Friday, the average daily infections dropped by 13 percent.

Between Monday and Friday, the RIVM reported a total of 22,078 new coronavirus infections in the country, 16 percent less than the same days the week before.

The public health institute also reported that 58 people died of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths so far this week to 330 - a decrease of 22 percent compared to the same period last week

The three municipalities with the highest number of new infections reported on Friday were Amsterdam (165), Rotterdam (129), and The Hague (107).

Dutch hospitals were caring for 2,231 patients on Friday, 5 percent fewer than the same day last week. If this downward trend continues, there will be 2,117 hospitalized coronavirus patients in the Netherlands a week from now.

1,572 of the hospitalized patients were in regular nursing wards, 23 fewer than the day before. 659 patients were being treated in intensive care, 15 more than on Thursday.

Between the afternoons of Thursday and Friday, 196 new coronavirus patients were admitted into regular hospital wards, slightly above the seven-day average of 193 new patients per day. 36 patients were transferred into intensive care - exactly the same as the seven-day average.

Since the start of this pandemic, a total of 970,602 people in the Netherlands tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, including 13,872 people who died as a result of the virus.