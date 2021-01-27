One person was killed and three others injured in a fire at a health center in the Gelderland town of Wilp early on Wednesday morning, local security region Noord- en Oost-Gelderland said on Twitter.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 am. in a ground floor room of Zozijn, an institution for people with mental disabilities, according to NU.nl. Multiple people were in the room when the fire started.

The fire brigade responded with multiple vehicles. First responders tried to resuscitate one of the victims, but it was to no avail and they died at the scene. One victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The other two were treated at the scene.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 3:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.