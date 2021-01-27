On Wednesday, public health institute RIVM reported 4,774 new coronavirus infections - a big increase compared to the 3,997 and 4,129 new infections reported in the two days prior. The seven-day rolling average still fell slightly, to 4,995 infections per day.

Compared to last week Wednesday, the seven-day rolling average is 9 percent lower. The total infections so far this week, from Monday to Wednesday, is 13 percent lower than the same days last week.

The public health institute also reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths. Compared to the same days last week, the number of deaths so far this week decreased by 22 percent.

The three cities with the highest number of new infections reported on Wednesday are Rotterdam (168), Amsterdam (141), and The Hague (134).

Meanwhile, hospitals were treating a total of 2,297 coronavirus patients, a 4 percent decrease compared to a week ago. If this decreasing trend continues, hospitals will be treating 2,216 coronavirus patients a week from now.

Of the hospitalized Covid-19 patients, 1,648 were being treated in regular nursing wards, 57 fewer than the day before. Intensive care units were caring for 649 patients, 21 fewer than the day before.

Between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, 201 new coronavirus patients were admitted to regular nursing wards. That is slightly below the seven-day average of 204 admissions per day. 38 patients were transferred to ICU, just above the seven-day average of 37.

Since the start of this pandemic, 961,593 people in the Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19. That includes 13,773 people who died of the disease.