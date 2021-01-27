Soldiers will not be deployed to help enforce the curfew at this time, Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security said in a letter to parliament, after PVV leader Geert Wilders and other MPs asked the government to make use of the army to handle recent riots. Parliament will debate the unrest sparked by the introduction of a curfew on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Grapperhaus, soldiers are not trained to enforce the law and maintain public order in peace time. Unlike the police, deescalating civilian situations do not form part of their training. The police are receiving support from the Koninklijke Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch army, when they need it. And other military equipment like drones and trucks are available, Grapperhaus said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice also told ANP that military deployment is not obviously needed at this time. Sending in soldiers is a last resort that will only be used if all other options have been exhausted, they said.

The spokesperson also pointed out that Tuesday evening was much quieter than the previous three nights, with riot police only having to intervene in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.