According to the government's coronavirus dashboard, 163,931 Netherlands residents received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Monday, January 25.

This included 106,886 vaccines administered by municipal health service GGD, 40,216 shots administered by hospitals, and 16,829 vaccines given at long-term care institutions.

On Tuesday, the GGD reported that 9,921 people had been vaccinated at GGD vaccination points on Monday, bringing the total vaccinations given by the municipal health service up to 116,593.

These vaccinations largely involve the first of two doses.