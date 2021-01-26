Since the Netherlands implemented a curfew in the fight against the coronavirus on Saturday evening, 5765 people were fined for not abiding by curfew restrictions, the police said on Monday.

In total, the police issued 7,045 fines last week for violating coronavirus restrictions such as traveling in groups, not maintaining social distancing and not wearing a mask. The police also issued 790 warnings for not adhering to coronavirus restrictions.

The curfew has created a large increase in fines. But warnings and fines for other coronavirus restriction violations at about the same level they were at a week prior.