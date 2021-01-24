Dozens of officers from Oost-Nederland took part in a parade of vehicles to pay tribute to a colleague who was recently diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, NOS reports.

The family of the 62-year-old former officer does not wish for his full name to be publicized. During his time in the police force, the officer was responsible for finding illegal cannabis plantations which gave him the nickname “Hennep Harry”.

Harry was unexpectedly diagnosed with a brain tumor two weeks ago. Doctors say he does have much longer to live. When his colleagues heard the tragic news, they organized the car parade to express their gratitude and support.

The parade drove by Harry’s home in Neede in de Achterhoek with 130 cars and dozens of motorcycles. Harry has already lost the ability to speak but was still able to take in the parade with tears in his eyes, according to the broadcaster.

“Everyone knew him. You can see by the number of cars that he was a very popular colleague”, says a police spokesperson to NOS.

Local residents also took the opportunity to say a final good-bye to their neighbor.