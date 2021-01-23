Two men were arrested for possible involvement in a shooting incident in Constantijn Huygensstraat in Capelle aan den IJssel (Zuid-Holland). A shooting took place on Friday in which one resident got injured.

Shortly thereafter, after the police conducted a pursuit, officers arrested two suspects, a 31-year-old from Schiedam and a 19-year-old Rotterdam. Officers also found a firearm.

Reportedly, the occupant of the house where the shooting took place had an appointment with one of the men. They were at the door around 8 p.m., and he let the duo in. An argument ensued in which one of the men fired shots. The 47-year-old resident managed to get the two of them out of the house. His 33-year-old girlfriend was also at home.

According to the police, one of the men who was arrested in Utrecht met the description of the person who had been in Capelle aan den IJssel just before.

The firearm had been thrown from the car window and was recovered moments later. A bit further in Capelle, in the Charactostraat, a house was shot at twice early Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

On Friday, around 4 p.m., the police found bullet holes and shells at the house. Around 4 a.m. the next day, officers went back to the house because there would have been another shooting. Again they found bullet holes and shells. No one was in the house at both times. The police are investigating and looking for witnesses. According to the police, the shooting incidents in Charactostraat and Constantijn Huygensstraat have nothing to do with each other.