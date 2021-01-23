A signed letter from your employer is not enough for people who have to work during the curfew, says Minister Ferd Grapperhaus of Justice and Security.

There is an official statement that employers must fill in for their staff if they have to be on the street after nine o'clock in the evening, Grapperhaus told BNR. "Everyone has taken it up energetically. We are fighting a virus together, so let's fix this together too. Anyone can fill in the handy employer form that we have created. Let's not dwell too much on the bumps."

Even if, for example, a pizza delivery person foresees problems with the timing of the employer's statement, there is room for adjustment, according to Grapperhaus. "I would make sure that you only fill in the employer's statement when the pizza is almost out of the oven. If you fill it in now, it won't work with that pizza." The employer's statement can be downloaded from the website of the Dutch government.

The curfew starts on Saturday night and is in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Click here for the full list of exceptions.