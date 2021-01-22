From Saturday, there will be a curfew in the Netherlands. Everyone in the country will have to stay in their homes or accommodations from 9:00 p.m. at night until 4:30 a.m. in the morning, or risk a 95 euros fine. This article contains information on when you're allowed to break curfew, and the forms you need to do it.

You are allowed to leave your home during curfew under the following circumstances:

In the event of an emergency

If you, another person, or an animal are in urgent need of aid

If your employer tells you to leave the home for work

If you are traveling abroad or to the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, or returning to the Netherlands

If you are on the way to a funeral and can prove it

If you are responding to a summons from a court or prosecutor and can prove it

If you are on the way to write a test or exam in MBO, HBO or WO and can prove it

If you are taking your leashed dog out to relieve itself - only one person at a time

If you were invited to appear on a live-evening program and can show the invitation from the broadcaster.

People who have to go outside during curfew need to take a "self-declaration curfew" form with them. That form can be downloaded here. You can print it out and physically complete it. Or complete it digitally and have it on your phone or tablet. The form requires your address, date of birth, and the reason you are breaking curfew.

You don't need the self-declaration form if there is an emergency, if you're taking the dog out, or if you are returning from abroad. If you are returning from travels, you must be able to prove it such as by showing your ticket.

If you are breaking curfew for work, you will need a statement from your employer explaining why you need to be outside during curfew. The employer declaration can be downloaded here. The employer will have to complete the form with their name, function, company name, company address, and a number where they can be reached.

First responders like police, paramedics and firefighters do not need an employer declaration to break curfew. The same goes for public transport drivers and conductors, aircraft crew, taxi drivers, and passenger shipping crew.

A full list of the coronavirus restrictions that currently apply in the Netherlands can be found here.