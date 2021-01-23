A 33-year-old man from Tilburg (Noord-Brabant) who ran into a lamppost when he was presumably dealing drugs hit a police agent on a scooter during his flight on Friday evening. The officer got lightly injured on his leg as a result. The suspect was arrested for attempted manslaughter, dealing and possession of drugs.

Officers saw that the man was dealing from his car in the Korvel district around 10.30 p.m. He suddenly took off at high speed, and the police went into pursuit. They then blocked him from the opposite direction, but the suspect did not stop and, at the last moment, swerved past the police car at high speed. In doing so, he hit the cop on the scooter.

During the reckless car chase that followed in the center of Tilburg, the suspect hit multiple road signs, among other things. After a short chase, the police were able to arrest him.