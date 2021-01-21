Driver’s licenses that reached their expiration from December will remain valid until March 1, 2021. The Ministry of Infrastructure decided to offer this extension due to coronavirus restrictions complicating the renewal process of driver's licenses, NOS reports.

This applies to driver's licenses that expired or will expire between 1 December 2020 and 1 March 2021. Professional driver’s licenses are included in the agreement.

Currently, the new rule is only applicable to Dutch cars, although legislators are working on achieving a European consensus in the matter.

The results of theory exams will be valid until at least October 1, 2021.