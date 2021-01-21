A massive 80 percent of Netherlands residents are prepared to take the coronavirus vaccine, according to a study by the University of Amsterdam, RTL Nieuws reports.

The population has slowly been gaining trust in the safety of the coronavirus vaccines. In December last year, 69 percent said they would get the shot and 43 percent said they still had misgivings about the vaccine. This month, only 32 percent said they were worried about getting vaccinated.

Fear of infection with the coronavirus has stayed roughly the same.