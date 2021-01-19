A large majority of teachers expect more and more problems for kids the longer primary schools remain closed. A third already noticed that it is becoming more difficult to keep all pupils online for distance learning, according to a representative survey by DUO Education Research & Advice among over a thousand primary school teachers, AD reports.

Teachers were able to more easily switch to distance learning when the second lockdown hit, and fewer kids disappeared and never showed up for online class than in the first lockdown. But 61 percent of teachers are very worried about study delays becoming too big to make up. They also foresee problems in giving the correct school advice for kids going to secondary schools. And they're increasingly noticing mental problems, physical complaints, and stagnation in social- and emotional developments among their pupils, DUO found.

77 percent of teachers said that distance learning is coming at the expense of the struggling pupils in their classes. Just over half said that the strong pupils are also being hit extra hard. The teachers are also worried about losing sight of their pupils' learning performance and see the gap between the weaker and stronger pupils only increasing.

"The longer the second lockdown lasts, the greater the negative consequences for pupils. The teachers clearly indicate this," researcher Vincent van Grinsven said to AD. "Minister Arie Slob [for Primary and Secondary Education] already indicated that he will come up with extra support, measures and budget, and that certainly does not seem an unnecessary luxury."