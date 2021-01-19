Bas van 't Woud will succeed Eric Wiebes as Minister of Economic Affairs, insiders told news wire ANP after reports in De Telegraaf. The 41-year-old VVD politician is currently State Secretary of Social Affairs and Employment.

Wiebes resigned on Friday because of his role in the childcare allowance scandal. The entire Rutte III cabinet resigned, but Wiebes announced that he would not return to the caretaker cabinet.

Outgoing Minister Wouter Koolmees of Social Affairs will take over Van 't Wout's duties until the new cabinet takes office, De Telegraaf reported.

The rest of Rutte III returned as caretaker cabinet, which means they still manage the current affairs like the coronavirus pandemic, but everything else will be left up to the new cabinet. The parliamentary elections will be held in March.