This week the government will continue its discussions on implementing a curfew in a further attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Netherlands. But many Netherlands residents plan to ignore a curfew if the government decides to implement one, according to a survey by Hart van Nederland among 35 thousand Dutch.

30 percent of Netherlands residents said that they will secretly go outside during curfew, while 60 percent said they would follow the rules. Among young people under the age of 30, half said they will ignore the curfew rules.

Netherlands residents are also not convinced that a curfew will be properly enforced. 60 percent said they have no confidence in this, while 35 percent believe the authorities will be able to enforce it.