Will there be a curfew in the Netherlands? Member of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) will meet with the responsible Ministers of the outgoing cabinet at the Catshuis (the Prime Minister’s official residency) on Sunday afternoon to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

One of the main questions on the table is the potential implementation of a curfew. Other issues that are expected to come up are support packages for businesses and the reopening of daycare centers and primary schools. The OMT advises against the latter.

The cabinet has asked the OMT to investigate how effective a curfew would be in the fight against the virus. Prime Minister Mark Rutte fears that a curfew may be necessary, as infection numbers remain high and the threat of the more contagious B117 mutation looms.

Members of the Tweede Kamer (the House of Representatives) are mostly against a curfew. Discontent has been voiced over the idea even among coalition members. However, in light of the current situation, acceptance of a possible introduction of “drastic measures” seems to be growing.

Furthermore, there is talk of expanding support packages for businesses, especially those in the hardest-hit sectors. The government is expected to announce this in the following week.

On Saturday, sources already leaked that the OMT advises not to reopen primary schools and childcare centers on January 25. The OMT fears that the B117 mutation first discovered in the UK will affect the country’s infection rate.

