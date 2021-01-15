A fox was spotted wandering through Amsterdam on Thursday, with witnesses reporting that the animal seemed to be lost. The animal was spotted by cyclists, motorists and pedestrians over a period of two hours before it was caught and transferred to the Animal Ambulance, AT5 reports.

The fox was desperately wandering around and eventually laid down to rest under a warm car, where "someone with loving intentions" picked it up, the Animal Ambulance said.

Foxes aren't super uncommon in the Amsterdam city center around January. This is the height of mating season, when male foxes leave their territory to find a mate. Some of them get a bit turned around and wander into the city.

De vos liep rond 5.00 uur al op de Haarlemmerdijkhttps://t.co/EZavv8etZz pic.twitter.com/nUqEgwqCoS — AT5 (@AT5) January 14, 2021