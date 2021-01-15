27 percent of people who can work from home are still asked by their employers to come into the office. 43 percent still go in to the office at least part of the week, according to a survey trade union did among 1,200 of its members who are able to work from home, Trouw reports.

"While we are working hard to fight the virus and the British corona variant comes at us as a threat, a large part of the home workers still often go to the office. Working from home is a quick-win to beat the virus," CNV chairman Piet Fortuin said to the newspaper. "We call on everyone to take responsibility for this: employers and employees. Really work from home as much as possible."

The union found that working from home is more difficult for almost half of respondents now than it was in the spring and summer. "Many workers are now quite exhausted. Working from home is a lot more pleasant when the spring sun illuminates your attic room," Fortuin said. This also has to do with many people, 45 percent, not having a proper workplace at home. 40 percent now struggle with aches and pains in their shoulders, neck and arms.

Parents in particular are having a hard time, with 60 percent of working parents reporting having little time for themselves with working from home and helping their kids with distance learning. One in six has taken extra days off to care for their kids. "The CNV is therefore calling for a calamity fund from the cabinet. From here, extra days off are funded to help parents through this period," Fortuin said.