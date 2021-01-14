This winter has kept Netherlands residents waiting for a long time, but this weekend there may actually be some snowfall in most of the country, according to Buienradar. Especially on Saturday there is a good chance of snow throughout the country, William Huizinga of the weather service said to RTL Nieuws.

The snowfall will start from around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Buienradar expects. "That starts with a mixture of rain and sleet, but it will turn into snow that remains on the ground. Later in the afternoon and early evening, snow will fall in many places." The western parts of the country will get the most snowfall, with about 5 centimeters expected there. "About three centimeters in the east. One to two centimeters is currently calculated for the Wadden."

Netherlands residents are advised to enjoy the snow on Saturday and early Sunday, because it won't last much longer than that. "If it is dry and maybe a few degrees above zero, the snow will remain for a while. But if there is rain, the snow will disappear quickly and there will be a few showers on Sunday. Still, I think we could be starting Sunday with a white world," Huizinga said to the broadcaster.

Meteorological institute KNMI expects maximums around 2 or 3 degrees until Saturday. Sunday may be a bit warmer, with thermometers climbing to 7 degrees in some places.