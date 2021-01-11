42 percent of Netherlands residents are willing to give up flying to help the climate. They're more reluctant to eat less meat, buy fewer new clothes, and stream fewer videos, with 22 percent, 12 percent, and 16 percent respectively saying they're willing to do so, according to the annual climate survey by European Investment Bank (EIB), RTL Nieuws reports.

The most difficult step for Netherlands residents to take in order to help stop climate change, is give up their car. Only 10 percent said they'd be willing to do so. And 40 percent said giving up their car would be the most difficult sacrifice to make.

There is little difference between men and women when it comes to the steps they're willing to take in the fight against climate change, except for clothing and eating meat. Women are much more likely to give up meat, but less likely to stop buying new clothes. With men it's the other way around. 67 percent of Netherlands residents said that they already eat less meat. 19 percent said they want to give meat up completely.

The EIB also found a big difference between intentions and action among the Dutch population. While almost three quarters of Dutch said that they are making an effort to tackle climate change, only 9 percent are actually making radical changes in their own lifestyle. That makes the Dutch the most unwilling in Europe to make radical changes. The European average is 19 percent.