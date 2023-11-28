Over three-quarters of Netherlands residents aged 18 and older are concerned about the consequences of climate change for future generations, according to research by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). A separate study by the European Investment Bank (EIB) showed that 72 percent of Netherlands residents are in favor of abolishing subsidies and tax breaks for the aviation sector and all companies that are highly dependent on fossil fuels.

According to CBS, dry summers and a simultaneous growing risk of flooding are the biggest concerns for Dutch adults. Nearly six in ten respondents are concerned about the costs of the government’s climate policy.

Six in ten Dutch people are also concerned about the extinction of animal and plant species and extreme weather like heavy downpours and hail showers. There are also concerns about the increase in hot summers and rising sea levels making the liveable area smaller.

Nearly half of adults (44 percent) believe the government’s climate policy does not go far enough. The current policy is sufficient for almost a quarter of the people. One in three believes that the Nehterlands should only pursue a strict climate policy if larger countries like China and the United States also do so. A larger share, 45 percent, disagrees.

Of all adults, one in three people are very concerned about climate change for future generations. Four in ten are somewhat concerned about this. Women are slightly more likely to worry than men and older people are slightly more likely than young adults aged 18 to 25.

Nearly three-quarters of people believe that large companies, industry, and aviation are doing too little to combat climate change. 66 percent believe that countries outside the European Union are not doing enough about this.

According to the EIB’s Climate Survey, conducted by over 30,000 people from 35 countries in August and September, 72 percent of Dutch people want to abolish fossil subsidies. Over 1,000 Dutch people completed the survey.

Most Netherlands residents who completed the survey (69 percent) consider the rising cost of living to be the biggest problem in our country. Climate and environmental problems come in second place. According to the EIB survey, 53 percent are worried about this. An approximately equal group (54 percent) believes that our country should financially compensate developing countries for the consequences of climate change. That percentage is slightly higher in the EU at 60%.

Over two-thirds of Dutch people (71 percent) believe that the transition to a climate-neutral economy is only possible if social and economic inequality are also tackled. There is less confidence in the government’s ability to arrange it: 34 percent of respondents think that the government can ensure a “fair climate transition.” At the same time, about half of Dutch people (53 percent) would agree to an increase in income taxes to help people with lower incomes adapt to climate policy.

According to EIB vice president Kris Peeters, the survey shows that “contrary to what you may read on social media, a large majority of the Dutch population wants to tackle climate change and sees the abolition of fossil fuel subsidies as one of the ways to do so.”