The national network of acute care LNAZ expects to receive the last batch of initial coronavirus vaccines meant hospital workers who work directly with Covid-19 patients by Monday. Once those doses are available, the LNAZ expects to quickly complete the first round of vaccinations for those regularly staffing intensive care units, emergency rooms, after-hours urgent care posts, ambulance workers and air ambulance crews.

"It is going very fast and successfully, the willingness to get vaccinated is very high among the medical staff," a LNAZ spokesperson said to news wire ANP. In total, 30 thousand employees working in acute care, hospitals, and ambulance services are eligible to be vaccinated in the first round of Covid-19 vaccinations.

On Wednesday, the first day of vaccination, 6 thousand care workers were vaccinated. Nine thousand more were vaccinated on Thursday.

"Now hospitals can start vaccinating early in the day," the spokesperson said on Friday. "In addition, many more hospitals are now participating. According to the planning, the smaller hospitals only received their first batch of vaccines today."